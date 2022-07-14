Forget visa frustration, go for athletics glory

It is gratifying to hear that the visa hitch that had threatened to lock Kenyan sprint star Ferdinand Omanyala out of the World Athletics Championships in the United States has been resolved. The African 100 metres champion is back in the race to continue his electrifying performances. Granted a US visa at the last minute, he was expected to leave last evening for Eugene, Oregon, for the athletics extravaganza.

It took the intervention of the Ministry of Sports to secure the vital travel document. Omanyala, the third fastest man this year, has taken it in his stride, noting that other Kenyans have faced similar visa challenges. It’s now all systems go for Omanyala, who hopes to become the first African to win the 100m dash at the Worlds this weekend.

However, the manner in which the US officials handled the visa applications by Kenyan athletes, team managers and medical team has raised eyebrows. Some Kenyans have accused the US Embassy in Nairobi of dragging its feet with some visa applicants being given interview dates well after the events or functions they had planned to attend had lapsed. Could the embassy be overwhelmed by visa applications? The most ridiculous was the case of an applicant who got dates several years away—and with no room for appeal.

Kenya and the US enjoy cordial relations and even a hint of a deliberate attempt at barring Kenyans from America would be unfortunate. But considering the crooked ways of some Kenyan athletics officials, it’s possible that the embassy wanted to be certain about who were to travel. There is talk, for instance, of the AK-approved travel party having been inflated.

Corruption often rears its ugly head whenever Kenyan teams travel to international tournaments. They sometimes have too many officials and joyriders are also catered for at public expense. In the 2016 Rio Olympic Games scandal, athletes’ tickets were sold to excursionists.