Forge strategy to fight HIV among the youth

These are scary statistics on HIV infections among adolescents that call for a committed search for appropriate solutions. According to the Ministry of Health, at least 98 girls aged 10-19 were infected with HIV every week in January and February.

Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache says there were 45,724 cases of teenage pregnancies then. The country recorded 12,520 cases of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) incidents last year.

HIV may no longer be an instant death sentence, thanks to antiretroviral (ARV) drugs that enable patients to live fairly long and healthy lives, but prevention is better than cure. Aids-related illnesses are a leading cause of death among the youth.

These statistics are hardly surprising as 29 per cent of all the new infections are among adolescents and youth. Thirty per cent of infections in adults are among youth under 24. But there has been a laudable reduction in HIV prevalence, which halved over the past decade as ARV treatment increased to more than 800,000. From 2013 to 2021, HIV intervention programmes resulted in a 67 per cent decline in Aids deaths.

But youth still bear the brunt of HIV due to limited access to information and services, stigma and discrimination. SGBV has increased vulnerability as it reduces the ability to negotiate safer sex, with devastating consequences.

Sexual violence

Studies show that 30 per cent of women and girls suffer sexual violence during childhood. Solutions include sex and HIV education prior to the onset of sexual activity to reduce stigma. This can delay first sex, increase HIV testing and condom use and reduce the number of partners. Mass media and social campaigns can also be used to help in changing risky behaviour.

The solution, PS Mochache says, lies in stringent enforcement of laws to protect children while educating the nation and raising awareness about all forms of SGBV. The triple threat of HIV, teen pregnancy and SGBV bedevils many young girls.