Forge consensus on IEBC

The ongoing bipartisan talks to find a solution to the political crisis sparked off by last year’s elections are a window of opportunity the rival groups should take advantage of.

So far, there are encouraging signs that this vital national process may be on track. As the technical teams work out the finer details to come up with the agenda, the apparent agreement on what needs to be prioritised is a mark of progress in these initial stages. They should concretise what is for public good and not necessarily their appointing chiefs.

The unanimous agreement to anchor the process in the law manifests the importance that both President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Coalition Party attach to this initiative. The 10-member National Dialogue Committee made up of equal numbers from the two sides has agreed to priotise the restructuring of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and an audit of the August 9, 2022 presidential election results.

But Azimio flag bearer Odinga is reportedly rooting for an Inter-Party Parliament Group (IPPG) to spearhead radical electoral reforms just like the 1997 arrangement. The then ruling party, Kanu, and the opposition parties agreed to pick commissioners to run that year’s elections. The trouble is that it can be divisive.

Commissioners selected by political parties might be more loyal to their leaders and care less about the interests of the majority of ordinary Kenyans. The best scenario is where national interest supersedes partisan interests.

This is precisely why even the ruling coalition should not have its way on this vital matter. In February, President Ruto unilaterally appointed a selection panel, which has not made any headway. Azimio wants the panel reconstituted.