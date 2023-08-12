Forge ahead with talks to end political crisis

The relative calm in the run-up to the bipartisan talks to resolve the national political standoff is commendable. The beginning of such a dialogue is often delicate. The peaceful window since the anti-government demonstrations, which killed several people, injured many others and destroyed property, should be made good use of.

Nothing is more gratifying than the toning down of the rhetoric and chest-thumping that have characterised the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the opposition Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party. It is, therefore, encouraging that the allies of President William Ruto and those of Azimio leader Raila Odinga have shown they fully support the talks.

A first critical stage was the agreement to meet and talk for the good of the nation. Whatever personal and group differences they may have, the country is greater than all of them and everybody else. None can purport to have the power to singlehandedly drive everything.

The eight-member team formed by President Ruto and Mr Odinga is reportedly jointly working on ways to give legal backing to the 2022 post-election crisis talks. Whatever will emerge from this is bound to have a far-reaching impact as the mediator, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, seems to enjoy the confidence of both camps.

The technical teams that should come up with a harmonised agenda and structure are said to have held meetings and are expected to convene ahead of the start of the talks tomorrow. It is important to note that both sides have committed themselves to the negotiations in good faith.