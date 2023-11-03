Forensic audit needed to uproot budgeted graft

A scandal of monumental proportions could be happening in the public sector through the manipulation of the budgetary system. This is what can be gleaned from a revelation by Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o.

She has raised the red flag over the possible inflation of the top State officers’ salaries in the Budget, with the extra money disappearing.

This top official has, in other words, exposed budgeted corruption that has been going on for a long time.

According to her, taxpayers could be losing more than Sh1 billion through the secret deals involving the tweaking of salaries of the high-ranking government officials, including herself.

At the heart of the scam is the National Treasury, which ends up over-budgeting for the salaries of the senior government officials paid through the Consolidated Fund Services (CFS).

Those affected include the President, the Deputy President and the officers in the Constitutional Commissions and Independent Offices (CCIOs). Hundreds of millions of shillings then disappear during supplementary budgets.

Dr Nyakang'o's shocking disclosure to the National Dialogue Committee that the salaries are budgeted at a rate three times more than what the officers are actually paid, has unsettled the high echelons of the government.

She confessed that her own salary was budgeted at thrice what she is paid and has sought and failed to get an explanation from the National Treasury. In the financial year ending June 2023, the Treasury originally budgeted her annual salary at Sh27.82 million or a monthly pay of Sh1.485 million, but the pay gazetted by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission is Sh765,188.

A Saturday Nation investigation has also confirmed that it is, indeed, true. Dr Nyakang’o said she could not tell where the extra money goes after it is removed from what was originally budgeted. Head of Public Service Felix Koskey has pledged to eradicate the budgeted corruption menace that has persisted for close to two decades.