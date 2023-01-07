For Ruto top team, time for action and less talk 

The just-ended four-day retreat in Nanyuki for President William Ruto’s senior executive team, including Cabinet and Principal Secretaries, has given a clear indication of the manner in which he intends to run his government.

The President used the meeting to emphasize the need to prioritise service delivery. It was much more about housekeeping in these early days of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration to get all those appointed to the various key positions to fully dedicate themselves to serious work. Nothing could have conveyed the need for discipline and dedication than the locking out of some senior officials for turning up late.

Such forums have been known for the wanton wastage of meagre public resources through merrymaking. Surcharging officials for financial indiscipline is the way to go. The executives who turned up with their retinues of aides found themselves having to dig into their own pockets.

The meeting provided an opportunity to assess the government’s performance in the first 100 days in office. The government has increasingly come under pressure to implement its election campaign pledges, the key of which is the high cost of living. President Ruto has not hidden his intention to take decisive action to improve the well-being of all Kenyans.

With the economy in dire straits, public debt rising and the cost of electricity up, the President has had to confront critics accusing him of, for example, failing to deliver his health sector promise to get Kenyans enrolled with the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) last month. He has blamed this on the endemic corruption in the NHIF and vowed to deal with it.

But some progress has been made, especially in the provision of subsidised fertiliser to boost agricultural production. The scrapping of food and fuel subsidies, though unpopular, has seen a commitment to boosting revenue collection and tackling public debt.