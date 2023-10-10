For quality, contractors should compete fairly

Parliament has reaffirmed its commitment to quality by throwing out an attempt to block foreign companies from bidding for government contracts below Sh20 billion. Kenyan contractors must, therefore, prepare themselves to fairly compete with international firms.

There are some foreign — particularly Chinese — firms that would have been locked out had the National Assembly endorsed this Bill and it was enacted into law. But they have distinguished themselves for excellent work, especially in road construction.

Local firms should forget about being favoured and invest heavily in recruiting and honing workers’ skills and acquiring the best equipment to efficiently do the jobs if awarded contracts. They must avoid underhand dealings.

The Finance and National Planning Committee has rejected the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal (Amendment) Bill, 2023 that sought to raise the limit for foreign firms bidding for government tenders from Sh500 million to Sh20 billion to protect local contractors.

Of course, many of the projects fall within this range. But such legislation would grant monopoly to locals with no capacity for quality work and lock out competitors likely to do a better job and at a lower cost.

Building of local capacity

This was the second time the House committee rejected such a proposed law since 2020. Then, there was a bid to stop foreign firms from taking part in public tenders below Sh1 billion and taking jobs that Kenyans can handle.

In its advisory, the National Treasury had cautioned about the risk of losing benefits accruing from international competition. Many local firms also lack the capacity for complex projects.

Limiting foreign involvement may hinder technological transfer and hamper the building of local capacity. Other threats include capital flight with businesses relocating to other countries and a decline in foreign direct investment.

Foreign firms often win big contracts because they do a good job and deliver on time. However, there is a need for some safeguards to curb corruption in awarding tenders and require foreign firms to hire Kenyans for the unskilled and other non-specialised jobs.