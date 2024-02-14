Food security worthy goal

A country that cannot feed its people has no moral authority to justify even its own existence. Access to food is a basic right that must be guaranteed for all Kenyans. However, many go without food, with some starving to death, especially in the remote arid and semi-arid regions.

Achieving food and nutrition sufficiency is a worthy goal that needs to be speeded up. This is why Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi’s announcement of Sh100 billion projects to boost food security in a number of counties is good news, indeed.

There is no reason why this initiative must not be quickly implemented, considering the fact that the funding is from the World Bank. It should, as has been envisaged, help to curb food imports, saving the resources.

The initiatives include the Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture Project covering 24 counties. Others are the Emergency Locust Response Program, Kenya (ERP) in 15 Counties, and the Food System Resilience Project (FSRP) started last month.

Between March and June last year, severe drought left about 5.4 million people without adequate access to food and water. These are Kenyans like the others elsewhere in the country and deserve urgent support from their government. The perennial droughts, especially in the northern regions, spell doom for the country.

Besides threatening human lives, livestock, which are the key source of livelihood, have also been ravaged by the consequences of the adverse weather. These have left many communities in dire need of humanitarian aid. International and local relief agencies have played a pivotal role over the years but their interventions do not provide a permanent solution to the endemic problems.