Follow the processes and procedures set out in law

The novelty of the 2010 Constitution is that it strengthens institutions of governance. Erstwhile emasculated institutions like the Judiciary have emerged stronger and assertive, stirring tensions in the Legislature and the Executive.

But that is good for the citizens. To the extent that the Judiciary protects the rule of law, the country emerges stronger. The only danger would be a case where the Judiciary oversteps its constitutional mandate and engages in reckless pursuits.

This week, Parliament accused the Judiciary of making rulings that constrict MPs from legislation. Context is important here. There are six Bills in Parliament that touch on the architecture of government and whose legislation may offend the doctrine of basic structure. The Bills should be re-examined to avert a constitutional crisis.

In its recent ruling on the Building Bridges Initiative Bill, the Court of Appeal determined that Parliament has no authority to legislate on matters relating to the basic structure. This has profound effect. MPs do not have absolute legislative power, as amending some provisions of the law would require public participation.

It is this reality that is gnawing at legislators. However, that is the price to pay for democracy.

The framers created inbuilt mechanisms to safeguard the Constitution, precisely because the past experience had been disastrous. The Constitution that was adopted at Independence in 1963 was subjected to various amendments that ended up diluting and rendering it ineffective.