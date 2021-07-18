Follow the law during university reforms

Editorial

  • Most programmes offered at the institutions of higher learning are obsolete and out of sync with the techno-economic needs of society.
  • The institutions are structured in a way that does not allow them to evolve quickly to match the rapid changes taking place all around.

The question about reforms has dominated debate in higher education in recent years because it is an urgent imperative. Underpinning the debate is the emerging reality that most programmes offered at the institutions of higher learning are obsolete and out of sync with the techno-economic needs of society.

