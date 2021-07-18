Follow the law during university reforms

The question about reforms has dominated debate in higher education in recent years because it is an urgent imperative. Underpinning the debate is the emerging reality that most programmes offered at the institutions of higher learning are obsolete and out of sync with the techno-economic needs of society.

Further, the institutions are structured in a way that does not allow them to evolve quickly to match the rapid changes taking place all around. Their funding model is static and unsustainable.

Two years ago, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha directed public universities to review their programmes and structures and make necessary changes. Few attempts were made to actualise that but that did not go far.

There is convergence of view that reforms are crucial and desirable. However, the challenge has been the form and process of the reforms. University of Nairobi took the first step two weeks to announce far-reaching structural and financial reforms to put it on a better stead to deliver quality education.

Law and established procedures

However, this has run into headwinds for a number of reasons. Core to this is that the changes were introduced without proper consultations internally and externally, violating provisions of Constitution, 2010. In addition, the changes were done in disregard of the provisions of Universities Act 2012 and the University of Nairobi Charter 2013.

What were the changes pronounced by the vice-chancellor, Prof Stephen Kiama? One, scrapping of positions of deputy vice-chancellors and replacing with associate vice-chancellor. Two, scrapping colleges and devolving academic functions and administration to faculties. Three, abolishing programmes that do not attract students. Four, raising fees for post-graduate programmes.

Prof Magoha has now stopped all those reforms on grounds that they were done without following the law and established procedures. Consequently, he has directed that public universities carrying out any structural and administrative changes must follow the law.