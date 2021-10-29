Follow Covid-19 protocols

An action-packed weekend is on the cards for sports fans with Nairobi hosting the annual, popular Safari Sevens rugby tournament and Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

The Safari Sevens will be staged at the Nyayo Stadium with 12 international teams from hosts Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and Great Britain in action.

At the same time, the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon has attracted hundreds of professional athletes along with fun runners, all of whom will be competing for a good cause.

Importantly, it will be the first time since March last year that spectators will be allowed at these two events as Kenya joins the rest of the world in opening up its economy following the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

Also, these events are certain to promote businesses and especially in the hospitality industry as well as with local vendors. But even as the fanatics troop to the stadium to enjoy a taste of the action, or line up city roads for the marathon, they should be cautioned to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols as spelt out by the organisers and ministries of Sports and Health.

It is commendable that the Safari Sevens organisers have initiated a free Covid-19 vaccination drive at the venue of the games. Because we should not let our guard down simply because there is no more curfew and life is slowly getting back to normal.

The new normal is that Covid-19 is still with us, and we must follow the basics of masking up in public places, sanitizing and maintaining social distance.