Follow Covid-19 protocols

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • It is commendable that the Safari Sevens organisers have initiated a free Covid-19 vaccination drive at the venue of the games.
  • The new normal is that Covid-19 is still with us, and we must follow the basics of masking up in public places, sanitizing and maintaining social distance.

An action-packed weekend is on the cards for sports fans with Nairobi hosting the annual, popular Safari Sevens rugby tournament and Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.