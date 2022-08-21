Focus on higher targets

Last week, the global athletics governing body published the qualifying standards for the World Athletics Championships due August 19-27 next year in Budapest, Hungary.

However, World Athletics has raised the bar for competing in its most important championship, which comprises track and field events. Most of the qualifying standards from last month’s event in the United States have been tightened, save for the men’s 400 metres race, women’s 800m, decathlon and heptathlon, where they were relaxed.

World Athletics now requires athletes who want to compete in field events to post faster times and those in field events to record longer distances. Athletes in track competitions, such as 100m, 200m, 400m, men’s 800m, 5,000m, 10,000m, women’s 100m hurdles, men’s 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles and all field events (triple jump, long jump, high jump, javelin, hammer throw, discus, pole vault) must record improved distances.

World Athletics has also stipulated that the qualification period for marathon races and 35km race walk goes back to December 1, 2021 and ends on May 30, 2023. In the 10,000m, 20km race walk and combined events, the qualification window runs from January 31, 2022 to July 30, 2023. The period for the remaining disciplines is July 31, 2022 to July 30, 2023.

However, wild card entries will be given to defending world champions—the only Kenyans being Faith Chepng’etich and Emmanuel Korir—and 2022 Diamond League Series winners.

Athletics Kenya officials, athletes’ managers, coaches and athletes must work together to ensure that Kenya qualifies more competitors for the championship. The country recorded poor performance at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, winning 10 medals—two gold, five silver and three bronze—in its worst performance since Helsinki 2005.

Officials must also come up with ways of qualifying more athletes, especially sprinters, where there is untapped potential.



