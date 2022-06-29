Focus more on academics

On Wednesday last week, the Ministry of Education issued a circular advising education officials and schools on a tight programme to organise nationwide athletics championships for primary and secondary school learners. This is the first time schools will take part in a co-curricular competition since March 2020, when educational programmes were disrupted by Covid-19.

However, some officials of the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) have complained that the 10 days allocated for that are inadequate and were given at short notice. They appear to have missed out on the factors that influenced the decision. Whereas their concern is valid, it is notable that schools are operating on an unusual calendar.

School terms have been shortened and, as teachers struggle to cover the syllabus, giving more time to co-curricular activities would only eat into valuable class time. The officials also need to appreciate that the competition has been organised to take place within the school holidays to ensure that learners do not miss classes but also engage in the activities.

The athletics event will also enable the young athletes to participate in the World Under-20 Championships national trials. The global event will take place in Colombia in August 1 – 6.

The country is not yet out of the danger posed by the Covid – 19 pandemic and the faster the competitions are finalised the better. Besides, interactions will be limited because the prevalence rate has gone up again.