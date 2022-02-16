Flush out politicians in teargas attacks at rallies

The revelation by the police that some politicians in Siaya County have illegally acquired teargas canisters for use in their election campaigns is unbelievable. However, the security personnel have confirmed that the teargas is used to disrupt opponents’ public rallies.

Last weekend alone, several people were injured when teargas canisters were thrown at crowds at political rallies in three constituencies — Gem, Alego-Usonga and Ugenya. County Commissioner Mohamed Barre has confirmed that police are investigating politicians suspected to be behind the attacks. Fortunately, there were no serious casualties, though a stampede sparked by the incidents could have been tragic.

A special police unit has been formed to probe this weird turn of events in what has been a pretty peaceful environment with people going about their business without a worry. The teargas has reportedly been smuggled from across the border and its apparent ready availability could pose a serious security threat as campaigns for the August elections intensify.

The growing intolerance among politicians confirms a rabid fear of competition in some. Aspirants and incumbents are engaging in premature campaigns, raising political temperatures with offensive utterances, insults and incitement.

The authorities must move quickly to eliminate the grave threat to innocent people at political rallies, else the increasing attacks are likely to fan deadly violence. This and other threats to law and order must be strictly monitored and stopped before they spiral into mayhem. Civilians must be stopped from acquiring equipment and tools that are exclusively for use by security agencies to maintain law and order.