FKF must be professional

The stand-off over who between Gor Mahia and Tusker FC should represent Kenya at the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) tournament due in Tanzania from August 1 to 15 has again shone the spotlight on Football Kenya Federation (FKF). Traditionally, reigning league champions represent Kenya in the biggest club football competition in East Africa.

That has been the case since 1967 but, last week, FKF abandoned the criterion without giving the affected clubs a valid reason. The federation stripped reigning FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia the honour of representing Kenya in the annual tournament and instead gave the slot to Tusker FC, who are leading the local league standings.

The decision has left Gor Mahia officials furious and fans livid. FKF’s Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno explained that Tusker will play in the tournament in Dar es Salaam this year “because the team has been playing well and is currently on top of the local league table”.

The decision comes more than a year after FKF president Nick Mwendwa declared Gor Mahia the 2019/2020 league champions via Twitter after the football season was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Neither the club representatives nor the league organisers were consulted.

In April, the federation drew criticism from a number of league clubs after announcing that the team at the top of the local league standings as at June 30 would represent Kenya in the lucrative 2021/2022 CAF Africa Champions League, an honour usually reserved for the league champions. FKF cited strict timelines from the continental football governing body, CAF. The decision flies in the face of a CAF notice to member federations that had problems meeting the deadline.

Local football administrators should run the sport professionally and have clear guidelines on how teams qualify for international tournaments. The world over, established and successful football leagues and competitions are run professionally, with the rules of engagement clearly spelt out.