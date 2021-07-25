FKF must be professional

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has stripped reigning league champions Gor Mahia the honour of representing Kenya in the annual Cecafa tournament.
  • The decision comes more than a year after FKF president Nick Mwendwa declared Gor Mahia the 2019/2020 league champions via Twitter.

The stand-off over who between Gor Mahia and Tusker FC should represent Kenya at the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) tournament due in Tanzania from August 1 to 15 has again shone the spotlight on Football Kenya Federation (FKF). Traditionally, reigning league champions represent Kenya in the biggest club football competition in East Africa. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.