Fix varsity funds crisis

Higher education is an important source of the high-level manpower the country needs for its development. Access to this training was a game changer and great social equaliser when all those who qualified were assured of public funding through a college or university student loans system.

Over the years, all students were entitled to study loans through the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb). However, a system introduced last year has made it increasingly difficult for students to get funding and pursue their courses of choice. Some now apply for cheaper programmes, locking themselves out of areas in which they had talent. It is a pity that students are being forced to pick courses they can afford instead of what they qualify for or wish to study.

Government sponsorship is no longer guaranteed and students must apply for it every year. That means they could do one year and, on failing to get scholarships or loans for the next, drop out or defer courses. This new model will distort the education system as the majority will be forced to opt out of useful but highly priced courses. Many will be applying for inter-university transfers when the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (Kuccps) opens its portal.

President William Ruto and the vice-chancellors of the public universities, who met last week, have agreed to review the model. Funding university education is a tough challenge for the government as it strives to meet its financial commitments. The adoption of the new model was in response to a financial crisis the universities face as the government struggles with the education budget.