Fix varsity funding row





Public universities have in the past year or so been in the grip of a student funding crisis. It all started with the introduction of a new model that sought to categorise beneficiaries in various bands according to their economic status.

However, the problem has been compounded by the quashing by the High Court last month of the funding scheme introduced in 2023, as part of President William Ruto’s higher education reforms. The beneficiaries are now unsure about how they will pay for the second semester of the current academic year.

The uncertainty is intensifying with confusion raging as various parties are embroiled in legal disputes. However, this has also been complicated by the lecturers’ strikes that disrupted learning, necessitating the extension of the semester to cover the period the students were mostly idle.

The new model has been rejected by several parties concerned about its unfairness and adverse impact on students. The High Court declared it unconstitutional, stating that besides being discriminatory, it did not adequately address the learners’ needs. The court also found that it was rolled out in violation of the constitutional public participation requirement. This has left many students in limbo as they hope for a solution to the crisis.

The court ruling has left the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) and the Universities Fund grappling with the way forward.

As the universities reopen this month for the new semester, it is important that a quick solution to the funding model standoff is reached to enable the students proceed with their studies.

The uncertainty is already taking a toll on the students, particularly those from poor families, who were expected to be the main beneficiaries.