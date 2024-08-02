Fix unsold tea crisis ravaging farmers

The times are really bad for almost everybody, with the high cost of living making lives almost unbearable. It is, of course, worse for tea farmers as stocks of their crop worth more than Sh32 billion remain unsold.

As tea is one of the country’s leading foreign exchange earners, it is also being denied the revenue it requires to meet its financial commitments. Tea is a source of livelihood for more than six million people, directly and indirectly, as it accounts for about two per cent of the gross domestic product.

It should alarm all, but especially Agriculture ministry mandarins, that unsold tea stocks have piled up at the Mombasa Tea Auction.

The current mess began following the introduction of a minimum guaranteed price for the farmers, but which has now put their livelihoods at stake.

Delayed payments have hit farmers, especially in the western tea growing zone of Kisii, Nyamira and parts of Kericho and Nandi. The finger has been pointed at the State-fixed minimum prices at the auction, as warehouses overflow with unsold tea.

About 60 per cent of stocks sent to the weekly auction over the past year remain unsold. Many firms, including the giant Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), are, therefore, struggling to pay growers’ dues.

Agriculture and Crops Development Principal Secretary Paul Ronoh has confirmed the worsening crisis, with more than 100 million kilos of unsold tea. This is way above the internationally set standard of 30 million kilos.

One private firm has proposed the destruction of the huge unsold stocks. This is not the best solution for the farmers.