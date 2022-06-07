Fix transformer woes

Kenyans, especially in the rural areas, are feeling the pinch of Kenya Power’s under-investment in the national grid that has led to massive blackouts due to ageing and faulty transformers. Official data from the utility shows the Customer Average Interruption Duration Index—the average duration each customer was off power supply in a month—stands at 4.03 hours.

The blackouts have been blamed on ageing and low capacity transformers that have been stretched by the utility’s expansion without increasing investment in the requisite infrastructure. Reports show the firm is unable to replace faulty transformers with new ones and is forced to take them for repairs for lengthy periods of time before they are reinstalled to restore normal electricity supply.

The electricity monopoly with 8.27 million customers has embarked on a rapid expansion of its distribution network to connect more homes, businesses and institutions such as schools to the grids. That has weighed down on the 8,778 distribution transformers it has installed across the country, which has seen it use smaller transformer units that are frequently tripped by overloading cutting off power supply.

The problem is compounded by corruption with senior management arraigned in court over procurement of faulty transformers worth millions of shillings. The company has faced further procurement delays in sourcing 2,144 new transformers—a quarter of the entire units, over bias claims at the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board.