Fix the bills nightmare

The best New Year’s gift to some struggling businesses is the National Treasury’s decision to seriously address the almost Sh800 billion pending bills nightmare. A special committee will verify the huge debts accumulated by the national and county governments.

Ministries and government agencies have been instructed to submit detailed reports and documents by February 2 for verification. Former Auditor-General Edward Ouko is leading the Pending Bills Verification Committee (PBVC). The PBVC, established by the Cabinet in June, has asked for an explanation for the delay in clearing the bills and any other information.

The ballooning bills have caused pain to the owners of businesses in various sectors, some of whom took bank loans to supply the counties, government ministries and agencies. Those unable to find alternative resources have had their properties auctioned after waiting for the payments in vain.

The national government’s pending bills increased by Sh63 billion in just three months to the end of September to Sh630.6 billion. The counties had accumulated Sh164.8 billion by the end of June, from Sh37.64 billion in 2015. The pending bills totalled Sh732 billion by end of June, a Sh633 billion increase from the level they were at just four years ago.

Money owed to suppliers increased by Sh74.5 billion over the ear ended June. Despite the formation of internal committees in the counties last year to verify the pending bills, they shot up by 11 per cent to Sh164.8 billion by June.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o has blamed the high pending bills on delays in disbursing the counties’ financial allocations by the National Treasury.