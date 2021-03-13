Fix tea industry woes

Tea has traditionally been a major foreign exchange earner that needs to be properly managed to get a reasonable return for the country and farmers. However, like other sectors, it has been infiltrated by cartels that often literally reap where they have not sown.

The problem has been simmering for a while, but it has now attracted the attention of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been compelled to issue an Executive order to put it back on track.

He has directed Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki to conduct an inquiry into the operations of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) and some of the directors.

The President wants an investigation into price and auction manipulation, abuse of dominance, insider trading, wastefulness, and breach of directorss fiduciary duties.

Revitalising tea sector

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his Agriculture counterpart Peter Munya will lead this campaign to streamline an industry that has for years been the source of a reliable income for hardworking farmers.

Efforts to revitalise the tea sector have not gone down well with the KTDA and the East African Tea Traders Association, with the latter going to court to stop the implementation of new tea laws.

President Kenyatta wants the setting of tea prices done more transparently for the benefit of all the key players. Not long ago, the reform of the sub-sector saw what used to be the Kenya Tea Development Authority (KTDA) become an agency, ceding more control over the factories.