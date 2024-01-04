Fix school funds hitch

The National Treasury has averted a major crisis by disbursing Sh31.3 billion ahead of the reopening of schools on Monday. The government has thus eased the burden of school heads as the new school year begins. However, the money has come a little too late and this could cause some disruptions.

An even bigger challenge is that it is much less than what the schools are owed for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 financial years. Many of them are heavily indebted, with suppliers of food and other items threatening to withhold them until they are paid. While schools are owed Sh87 billion, the government has only released less than half of that.

It is now up to the head teachers and their teams to make the necessary arrangements to enable the smooth running of their institutions.

The perennial failure to release school funds on time is hampering the learning of millions of learners. This problem is felt more acutely by the many poor families which solely depend on school bursaries to pay fees for their children. Their young ones always risk being turned away due to delays in disbursing allocations from the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Since its inception, this fund has played a pivotal role in enabling overall national development, boosting enrolment and keeping learners in school. The NG-CDF has been a godsend to many parents countrywide. The children, who have just had a long Christmas and New Year holiday, should be able to return to school immediately.

The education funding problem has persisted as the National Treasury had not disbursed money to the 290 constituencies since last July. The monies are disbursed quarterly. The release of funds comes as a boon as the constituencies had already issued bursary forms to students.