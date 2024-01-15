Fix school funding crisis

The financial crisis bedevilling schools is getting worse as the first term begins. The first week of the school year should be the time to arrange for learning to begin in earnest. But suppliers have dragged some of the institutions to court over debts running into billions of shillings.

School heads and their teams should be welcoming and orientating newcomers and ensuring that the continuing students are also catered for with enough teachers and adequate facilities.

In Nyeri County alone, for instance, 10 lawsuits have been filed in the past four months. Many suppliers have not been paid for a long time and some risk having their businesses auctioned as they await payments for food, books, other facilities and services.

Last week, the Education ministry disbursed only Sh16.2 billion to the secondary schools, acknowledging that the money is inadequate. Primary and junior secondary schools are owed much more.

The National Treasury released a total of Sh31. 3 billion ahead of the reopening of schools. However, the institutions were owed more than Sh87 billion for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 financial years. Learning could grind to a halt if this pressing financial hitch is not appropriately resolved. At the same time, the majority of the parents also owe billions in school fee arrears. This is, indeed, a terrible time to be a school principal.

Many of these hardworking men and women have to continually pay hide and seek with suppliers, while also struggling to keep the learners in school. They are prohibited from sending them home to get their parents to pay.