Fix paralympic sports issues

The bungled Kenya National Paralympic Committee (KNPC) elections spell doom for Kenya’s paralympians as the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games beckon.

The Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) yesterday halted what it termed irregular, illegal and fraudulent KNPC elections at the Nyayo National Stadium following an application by the Cerebral Palsy Sports Federation (CPSF) and Kenya Sports Federation for the Mentally Handicapped (KSFMH).

The injunction was issued by SDT chairman John Ohaga.

CPSF president Lydia Iregi and KSFMH secretary-general Pauline Awange say the move by the KNPC to merge CPSF and Wheelchair and Amputee Federation was illegal.

They added that the two should have held elections separately as the process of merging them was still going on at the international level.

KNPC president Agnes Aluoch claims CPSF, KSFMH and SDT were part of the process that ushered in the new constitution and were aware of the merger, a view refuted by Ms Iregi and Ms Awange.

All has not been well since 2018 when KNPC elections at the Moi International Sports Centre aborted following chaotic scenes that forced SDT to appoint a caretaker committee to run paralympic activities in the country.

The elections were postponed upon request from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), which was going through structural changes and saw a new constitution being validated and adopted in February this year.

SDT then directed KNPC to go to polls within 90 days, paving the way for yesterday’s aborted process.

The KNPC needs new leadership and only a free and fair process can guarantee that.

The push and shove between KNPC and its affiliates must also end, lest Kenya incurs a ban from IPC.

Kenya performed poorly at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Games, where the country failed to win a single gold medal because of poor selection occasioned by wrangles at KNPC.