Fix KMTC course hitch

The training of middle-level health professionals is one area in which the country has excelled over the years. Credit for this goes to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) and its campuses.

Selection has been a bit of a challenge in recent years due to the increasing numbers of applicants seeking training as clinical officers, nurses, radiographers and other professionals who play a key in the delivery of services in the public health sector.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) was established to help streamline admissions to the various courses in the public universities and tertiary colleges.

However, an embarrassing anomaly has emerged. Dozens of the students placed in a number of courses in the KMTC have been turned away after it was found that they were not qualified for those programmes. Nearly 50 of the nearly 17,000 students who had been selected through KUCCPS have, therefore, had their admissions cancelled.

It is a big setback for them and a disappointment for their parents, who had hoped that their children would graduate as healthcare professionals. However, this timely decision is commendable. It would have been a disaster had they been allowed to start the training and then after several months they were found not qualified to be there.

This has left egg on the face of the bureaucrats in charge of the process. It is disappointing, considering that the applicants had already paid for the courses.

Those culpable for this oversight must be sanctioned and proper controls instituted to ensure that all applications are scrutinised and approved before admissions. Those affected should reapply for the right courses, although they will have lost time.