Fix ID crisis affecting thousands of Kenyans

The national identity card is a vital document that any Kenyan who attains the age of majority requires as proof of citizenship. This us guaranteed by the Constitution and entitles one to the rights and privileges accorded to every citizen.

Under Article 12 (1) (b) of the Constitution, every Kenyan is entitled to a registration/identification document, including a passport and National Identity Card (ID).

However, securing a national identity card or replacing a lost one has become a nightmare. Logistical hitches, including breakdowns of printing machines, shortage of printing materials, and rigorous vetting have been blamed for the backlog in issuing this vital document.

It is, therefore, hardly surprising that bureaucratic tape and corruption have also been bogging down the system for issuing IDs. Nearly 500,000 students who lack IDs are stuck. These young people cannot register for mobile phone SIM cards, open bank accounts, or apply for university and tertiary college loans from the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb).

A special Nation survey, Broken Down Government Services, has followed up and documented the rot. It has laid bare a dysfunctional system that is frustrating law-abiding and patriotic Kenyans who need these documents to access opportunities at home and abroad. Applications for new IDs have piled up to more than 600,000 in the past two-and-a-half months and are reportedly increasing by 10,000 daily. Some 5,000 Kenyans apply for the replacement of lost IDs daily. About 200,000 Kenyans apply for IDs every month.

This national ID crisis is also hampering the periodic recruitment into the National Intelligence Service, the Kenya Defence Forces, and other government organisations. One also needs this document to apply for the Kenya Revenue Authority Personal Identification Number (PIN) and a passport. Many adults who have lost ID cards cannot get jobs in the private sector as it is needed to register for the PIN. IDs are also required for police and court records.