Fix health funding hitches 

President Uhuru Kenyatta has just a year to secure his legacy before he leaves office after serving for two five-year terms. His second and final term ends with the general election scheduled for August next year, and the President is keen to make an indelible mark.

However, the biggest challenge will be the divisive election campaigns. This has been made worse by his political falling-out with Deputy President William Ruto, who appears determined to use his vantage position to succeed his boss.

President Kenyatta’s legacy revolves around his Big Four Agenda – food security, healthcare, affordable housing and manufacturing. The President is upset about the failure by his deputy to fully support him to achieve his goals.

Early in the Jubilee administration, the President won accolades, thanks to his move to enhance access to maternity services in public hospitals. The thrust of the programme was to get expectant mothers to either deliver in public health centres and hospitals or simply access professional healthcare during this critical period.

Unfortunately, the enthusiasm that characterised the initial stages with President Kenyatta personally pushing to improve maternity care, has waned. There is little public mention of this vital service these days.

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), which is the key implementing agency, is blaming the Health ministry for the lacklustre performance. However, the blame game continues with the Health ministry itself calling out the National Treasury for the delayed payments that have marred the Linda Mama services.

Now, a new report says that unpredictable and delayed disbursement of funds to health service providers has adversely affected the implementation of the Linda Mama programme. This has led to a shortage of essential medical supplies and threatens to erode the gains that had been made.