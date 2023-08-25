Fix delays and inability to spend county billions

The 47 counties’ financial woes are not going away soon. While they struggle due to delays in disbursements by the National Treasury, the devolved units also end up getting stuck with billions of shillings that they cannot spend.

Audits confirm that counties fail to utilise funds according to the plans they make at the start of the financial year. This is ironical, given the huge potential in the county governments as the means to spin the wheel of national progress.

This glaring hitch defeats the very purpose for which the counties were established, which is to bring development closer to the people at the grassroots.

Indeed, there has been some remarkable progress and things could only get better if the shortcomings could be corrected. Ideally, counties should receive funds due for each month by the 15th, but a cash crunch in the government has made this almost impossible.

Counties are then often forced to carry forward budgets to subsequent financial years. This affects delivery of services and the implementation of projects.

With the Treasury spending up to 70 per cent of the taxes collected by the Kenya Revenue Authority to pay the public debt, the county and national governments have been left scrambling for the remaining 30 per cent. The result is a biting financial crisis that literally paralyses the regional administrations. They can hardly pay their debts or implement programmes.

Some 13 counties received Sh16 billion during the last month or after the lapse of the 2021/22 financial year deadline. In the subsequent financial year, the counties sought 14 more days after the lapse of the June 30 deadline to be able to make payments.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o does not see a quick solution to this crisis as long as the government is faced with the heavy national debt obligations.

She is, therefore, challenging the counties to build their own revenue collection capacities and cut spending on salaries and other recurrent expenditure.