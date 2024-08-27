Fix county financial woes

The creation of the 47 counties just over 10 years ago was meant to enhance development throughout the country. Indeed, the potential has been demonstrated through the impressive progress almost everywhere.

Indeed, devolution has enabled the highest transfer of resources from the centre to the grassroots since independence slightly over six decades ago.

These have gone into building infrastructure, including tarmac roads, and beautiful towns at the county headquarters. New education and health facilities have been put up and existing ones expanded and revamped.

But the counties have also devolved some bad habits, including corruption. There is mismanagement and blatant thievery. Even more annoying is the over-reliance on the National Treasury in running the counties.

Many have totally failed to generate their own revenue. This issue has been raised numerous times, but it seems to be getting worse, casting doubt on the viability of the counties.

Treasury is just about to release counties’ equitable share of the national revenue for July and August to avert a looming crisis.

Governors and their teams are eagerly waiting for the funds to be released early next month. They have warned that services will be paralysed as they have not received any disbursements since the beginning of the current financial year. The nagging question is where the revenue the devolved units collect annually goes.

The rejection of the Finance Bill, 2024 has pushed the government to effect budget cuts to rationalise its financial obligations since the funds that had been anticipated will not come through. The government also needs funds to cater for maturing loans, salaries and other expenditure. Treasury says a Sh20 billion reduction in the equitable share o this financial year is inevitable—counties will get Sh380 billion.