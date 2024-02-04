Fix constituency boundaries review to avert crisis

The country is staring at a constitutional crisis. However, the politicians do not seem to be giving this matter the serious attention that it deserves. This is hardly surprising, as in their political rivalry, they tend to gloss over some vitally important national issues.

Right now, time is almost up for the review of constituency boundaries, which is a periodic constitutional requirement. The looming violation of constitutional timelines is due to a dysfunctional electoral commission.

There had been no head way in the bid to reconstitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. The recruitment of commissioners has stalled.

The 12-year deadline imposed by the Constitution for the review of constituency borders and possible change of the number of electoral units currently fixed at 290 lapses next month.

Of particular concern is the legitimacy of at least 27 constituencies that were found to be below the average constitutional population quota required for their legal recognition. The number has reportedly risen to 67.

The last review of the then 210 constituencies was undertaken in 2012 leading to the creation of 290 constituencies that were gazetted on March 7, 2012.

This one ould have serious implications on the tenure of their representatives in Parliament and the allocation of national resources, including the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

An amendment to the Constitution is inevitable to cure the legal lacuna arising from the breach of boundary review timelines.

A negotiated political document before Parliament could help to resolve the impasse and, therefore, its passage is a matter of urgency for the House that reconvenes next week.