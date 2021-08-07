Fix congestion, funding bottlenecks in schools

The government’s campaign to achieve 100 per cent transition for all Standard Eight candidates to Form One is quite noble. But it is fraught with challenges. Form One admissions started on Monday and was to run throughout the week.

However, by Friday, the government had achieved a 90 per cent enrolment. Some 117,000 candidates, or 10 per cent, had not enrolled, presenting the government with the task of finding them wherever they could be.

To a large extent, many learners fail to join Form One due to lack of fees and other provisions they require to stay in school. Various studies have elaborated the fact that high learning costs hinder access, transition and completion of education.

This is the reason the government has put in place several interventions, among them bursary funds and capitation grants, to enable learners, especially from poor households, to access quality education.

However, there is evidence that bursary funds are mismanaged and therefore do not satisfactorily serve the needy. Further, contrary to the Education ministry’s rules, many schools insist that all learners must pay fees before admission.

There are invisible factors that impact adversely on admission. Among these is the selection process where learners find themselves picked to join schools they never chose and where conditions such as distance and weather may hinder attendance. Part of the reason for this is shortage of schools, a fact that has to be addressed urgently and aggressively.