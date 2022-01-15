Fix city public transport

There is some fascinating competition going on among eastern African cities that revolves around the development of transport infrastructure.

Nairobi already boasts the Thika Superhighway and is eagerly waiting for the completion in the next few months of the expressway, perhaps the first such road in the region.

However, Addis Ababa has raced ahead of the other capital cities with the development of an impressive subway system and electric trains.

Kenya’s SGR has been lauded as an example of great railway infrastructure development, whose marks are docked for its construction cost and the use of diesel trains.

A really interesting development pits Nairobi, for years the most highly developed city in the region, against Dar es Salaam, which has made bold moves in the past few years.

The Tanzanian capital appears to be galloping ahead of Nairobi by getting projects implemented much faster. Dar es Salaam knows a lot about how to run a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) system.

In Nairobi, several years since some roads were marked and tens of buses were to be imported from South Africa, nothing has happened. Indeed, the marks on the special lanes have long faded, even though the transport authorities have indicated some work is being done to repurpose the roads.

The truth is that Dar now leads the way in modernised public transport as Nairobi’s plans continue to falter.

The Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit now has 210 BRT buses, which have been providing efficient commuter service that Nairobi residents can only dream about. For nearly a decade, the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority has failed to roll out its own BRT system. There are questions on whether this will be rolled out next month, as had been promised. The BRT had been expected to begin operations by the second half of last year after previous deadlines were not met.