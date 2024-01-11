Fix challenges to ease junior secondary tuition

While national attention is still riveted on the just-released Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results, there is another matter that is crying out for attention. This is the transition from the 8-4-4 system to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

It has not been easy, with the establishment of the junior secondary school (JSS) last year presenting serious challenges. The first was the location of the JSS. This was temporarily resolved by placing it in some primary schools.

It would ease the transition for the learners and some primary school facilities could be used for the time being. However, the problems that have plagued this new segment of the education system are not over yet as its second year begins this week.

Besides lack of adequate physical facilities and books, staffing has been a big headache, with the few teachers available struggling to deliver the curriculum. And a simmering problem has been rivalry between the JSS and primary school teachers.

Parents have been particularly frustrated over which textbooks to buy for their children. The reduction of teaching subjects from 14 to nine should have eased things, but there is some anxiety over whether the learners are getting adequate tuition.

With a shortfall of 42,117 teachers, the staffing crisis could hamper delivery of the intended objectives. Teachers Service Commission (TSC) boss Nancy Macharia says the number of teachers required this year is 99,045, but there are only 56,928. Naturally, they will be overworked, undermining the quality of learning.

The JSS is at a crossroads, hence the need to quickly improve infrastructure and staffing. Since there is no turning back, the government must provide the resources needed to make the junior secondary section of the CBC a success. To avert the looming crisis, the government plans to spend Sh12.8 billion on the construction of classrooms for Grade 9 next year.