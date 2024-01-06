Fix bursaries scheme to favour the needy

One of the government’s most remarkable achievements in recent years is expanding access to education for poor young people. This has been boosted by the 100 per cent transition policy at the various levels. Children, who could have dropped out of school after Standard Eight, or even earlier, have continued to Form Four.

An educated society is more productive and easy to manage. After attaining this basic level of education, these youth are ready to learn employable skills or engage in self-employment. Education is thus the most effective social equaliser. However, it is an expensive service that many poor families cannot afford. Evidence of this emerges every year, especially after Form One selection, where many students send out appeals for help to pay school fees.

Members of Parliament have been increasingly playing a key role in enabling families to take their children to school using bursaries. However, they can do better. Such funds have sometimes been mismanaged by some MPs. This needs to be fixed to ensure that the learners from poor families, who solely depend on the bursaries, are not disadvantaged.

The release of National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) bursaries should enable learners to report to school tomorrow — and a week later for Form one students — alongside their colleagues from well-to-do families..

The NG-CDF bursaries have been prone to abuse by politicians using the money to reward their supporters. Cronyism, nepotism, favouritism and blatant bribery must be curbed to ensure that all the deserving cases benefit from this vital public resource.

The Ministry of Education should also enhance the support given directly to disadvantaged students to complement efforts by the private sector.

A proper bursary system is one which directly benefits the most vulnerable. It should enable bright but poor learners to stay in school and go on to realise their dreams.