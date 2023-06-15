First listen to taxpayers on the new Finance Bill

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u yesterday read his first Budget statement in Parliament, outlining President William Ruto’s Sh3.68 trillion expenditure plan that has prescribed some of the most painful tax proposals in recent years.

Prof Ndung’u correctly described the macroeconomic environment defining Kenya Kwanza’s debut Budget as ‘the perfect storm’, which gives the impression that the government has a pulse on the hard economic times majority of Kenyans face.

He, nonetheless, went ahead to impose taxes—some of which had been widely rejected—on critical household goods, including sugar and petroleum products, in an effort to collect an additional Sh210 billion.

This is shocking for a government that came to power on the promise of making life bearable for the poor and less privileged in society.

A budget gives citizens the best lenses to measure the priorities of any particular government, and going by the opposition that has come with the new spending plan, it is important for the state to take a step back and listen to all the voices so that the taxpayer’s voice counts.

A good and sound tax system should pass the four main tests—certainty, ability to pay, convenience and efficiency. It should, nevertheless, generate sufficient revenues to enable the government to meet its objectives and improve the welfare of the citizenry.

To achieve this, it is important to come up with tax policies that make compliance easier and discourage taxpayers from finding ways to cheat, which means the government would end up worse off.

Ndung’u argues that preparing the budget plan was a delicate balancing act as the government seeks to unlock new revenue through the much-debated Finance Bill 2023. But the economics professor appears to have ignored the furore that came with his maiden Finance Bill. Given, the government has a legitimate ground for looking inwards to ask Kenyans to dig deeper into their pockets to finance an expansionary budget.

Rejected the tax proposals

The fact that more than 90 per cent of Kenyans polled have rejected the tax proposals should serve as a warning to the government that taxpayers are demanding value for the trillions they pay every year in taxes to the government.

In addition to the taxes, Kenyans are also paying higher statutory contributions towards the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and will soon do the same towards the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Demanding more taxes on the backdrop of the current high prices of essential commodities was always going to be an unpopular move by the government, and one that will invite tighter scrutiny on the way it spends public funds.

For a long time, the government has been involved in a cycle of projecting and promising spending cuts and then breaching these targets, leaving a wider budget hole with each passing year.

Given the recent difficulties the National Treasury has experienced in accessing new debt from both the domestic and external markets and the resultant rise in the cost of borrowing, these long-held promises of fiscal discipline must now be delivered.

This starts with cutting wastage in the government’s recurrent expenditure, sealing sleaze loopholes and prioritising development projects that will deliver sustainable jobs for unemployed Kenyans, who can then contribute to the national kitty through taxes.

It also means delivering basic services to Kenyans in return for the taxes that they pay, so that, for instance, hospitals will not be without drugs and NHIF reimbursements for patients.

Once Kenyans get to see value for money for the taxes they pay, and the assurance that this money is safe from wanton wastage, they will gladly contribute their fair share without the sort of noise being seen at the moment.