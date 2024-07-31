First female AG big step

The impending change in government, which is one of the consequences of the recent anti-government protests, presents an opportunity for the country to make a remarkable advancement in the campaign for gender equity.

When President William Ruto sacked nearly his entire Cabinet, including the Attorney-General, in response to the Gen Z protests, he promised to reconstitute a broad-based government to forge national unity and boost development.

This has also presented a welcome opportunity for the country to get its first-ever female Attorney-General. But the chance seemed to have briefly slipped through the President’s fingers when his initial pick for the position declined the offer. However, President Ruto is now set to realise his dream, having just nominated veteran State Counsel Dorcas Oduor to become the country’s first female AG. This will come to pass should the National Assembly, which starts vetting the Cabinet Secretary nominees today, clear her for the appointment.

The respected prosecutor is set to cap her 33-year career in the civil service by assuming this pivotal position as the government’s chief legal adviser.

She will join the growing list of women holding key positions in the justice system. They include Chief Justice Martha Koome and Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.

Even though the implementation of the constitutional two thirds gender rule has proved elusive, despite having been tabled in the past parliaments, Kenyan women have made impressive strides in public leadership and in other spheres.

The first three women to be elected as governors in the male-dominated leadership of the 47 counties, assumed those coveted positions in 2017. Today, there are seven women governors, confirming the female gender’s growing ascendancy in key leadership positions.

Ms Oduor has what it takes to perform as the AG, having steadily risen through the ranks in the justice system. This should inspire greater advances in the push for gender equality.