Firm up bipartisan talks agenda to end the crisis

A breakthrough in the initial stages of the bipartisan negotiations to resolve the political standoff arising from last year’s elections would be a step in the right direction. The very first decisive move has been the formation of the National Dialogue Committee (NDC), which is composed of an equal number of representatives from President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance and opposition leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio Coalition Party.

Both groups have agreed on the need for negotiations to lower the national political temperatures so that the country can forge ahead. The agenda should be crafted so that the much-awaited talks can begin in earnest. In such potentially difficult negotiations, it is never easy for the key players to cede ground. However, President Ruto has reportedly backed down on his initial rejection of Odinga’s demand for an audit of the August 9, 2022 presidential election and discussions on the cost of living. The NDC is said to have agreed to discuss all the proposals by both sides.

Since the leaders on both sides have agreed to come together and find a lasting solution to the perennial election disputes, every effort should go into making it possible. This is a great opportunity for the parties pore over all the contentious issues and come up with a consensus to strength the country’s democracy.

The best thing that has come out of the ongoing engagement between the rival camps is the peace that is currently prevailing in the country. During the recent anti-government protests, scores of people were killed, hundreds injured and property destroyed. The country cannot afford such deadly confrontations, which only undermine business and wreck the economy.

Besides the cost of living, and the presidential election audit, the teams will also discuss the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule and governance and the promotion of national unity. Another key issue is the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.