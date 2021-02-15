Find ways to cut prices of petroleum products

The country has been confronted with economic hardships precipitated by the Coronavirus that paralysed productive engagements, including tough restrictions on movements and work practices.

A recent “World Economic Outlook” report published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that Kenya’s economy dropped to 1.0 per cent in 2020 compared to 5.6 per cent in 2019. Projections for 2021 are hazy as the pandemic continues. In general, the economy is depressed and recovery slow.

The crisis is worsened by increasing fuel prices, which is a trigger for higher commodity prices. Precisely, the cost of petrol has shot up by Sh8 a litre to retail at Sh158 a litre, up from Sh102.

This drastic increase is bound to spark a new wave of price increases across the board to the chagrin of consumers. Once fuel prices go up, transportation costs rise automatically, leading to an increase of prices of all other commodities. Ultimately, this affects the cost of doing business in general.

Fuel prices are determined by the global trends and consumer countries such as Kenya are forced to abide by the market dictates. However, there are things that national governments can do to cushion citizens from the adverse effect of the increasing prices.

Studies by the World Bank have recommended that consumer nations, especially those in Sub-Saharan Africa, ought to consider lowering taxes on petroleum products, review transport policies and increase fuel efficiency.

In our case, it is noted that petroleum products attract high levies, which end up raising the overall pricing. When, for example, you add fuel levy and road toll fees charged on heavy commercial vehicles, then the cost of transportation shoots up drastically. That subsequently raises the price of all the goods and commodities in the market.