Find solution to deadlock on appointment of judges

  • The President has since sworn in 34 of the judges while one died in a road accident and six have been rejected.
  • This has set off an explosion of protests from the Twitter punditry, retired jurists and activists, of which the legal fraternity has an ample supply.

Democracy takes place in the middle — not on the purist extreme or the opposite, more intermingled, end. Democracy is compromise and negotiation. Even in an election, one side prefers a certain candidate and the other a different candidate. The argument is settled by allowing the majority to make the call.

