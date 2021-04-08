Find lasting solution to shortage of Aids drugs

By  Editorial

The stock-out of antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) poses a serious threat to the fight against HIV/Aids. Data from the Council of Governors show that supply of the drugs has dropped drastically in the past few months, ostensibly because health budgets have been diverted to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Development partners have all changed priorities, each focusing on Covid-19, leaving out other medical challenges such as Aids.

