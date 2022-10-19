Fill the gaps in Chege team report, adopt final version

The Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms (PWPER), which is chaired by Prof Raphael Munavu, has formally invited views from Kenyans over the next month.

It has tight timelines. With a life of only six months, there are some processes that cannot wait until it presents its findings to President William Ruto.

One is transitioning from primary to junior secondary school in January.

Parties that felt left out of the team now have a chance to air their views.

They include those who were not included in the earlier Task Force on Enhancing Access, Relevance, Transition, Equity and Quality for Effective Curriculum Reforms Implementation appointed by outgoing Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha and chaired by Prof Fatuma Chege.

PWPER deserves commendation for dividing its work into three committees, which will separately handle the issues in basic education, tertiary education and cross-cutting issues. This will make it easier to work within the tight schedule.

Apart from the views, it will collect from the public, it would be prudent for PWPER to consider the ‘Chege Report’.

The task force spent nearly two years collecting views and data and that should not go to waste.

The report has valuable data and recommendations that would be of immense value to the PWPER and save us time and money arising from duplication.

Cost factor

However, one major omission in Prof Chege’s report that Prof Munavu must seek to answer is the cost of implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Implementing the reforms without an idea of how much it will cost the government and parents is a recipe for failure. Some of the changes have a cost implication that needs to be addressed early.

With the learner in Grade 6 about to undergo assessment next month, ahead of the transition to junior secondary school in January, Prof Munavu and his team ought to tell an anxious public how the process will be midwifed.

For long-term planning, PWPER should provide guidance on whether the 2-6-6-3 is the best to support the new curriculum and what should be done to support it.

It must also be clear on the fate of boarding and day schools and determine which one best works for the benefit of Kenyan children.