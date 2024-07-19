Fill sports cabinet slot

With the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games beckoning, the country, and especially the sports fraternity, will be keen to know President William Ruto’s pick as the new Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports.

The President dissolved the Cabinet 10 days ago to pave the way for the exit of the office holder Ababu Namwamba, who had served for one year and eight months.

Namwamba left office when quite a lot was happening in the sporting circles both locally and internationally.

The current scenario summons for extensive and proper vetting so that the docket is occupied by a person who understands the economic value of sports and the ability the industry has to impact on the young people.

It’s good to note that the Principal Secretary for Sports Peter Tum has stepped in to ensure that the Kenyan teams are comfortable ahead of the Paris Olympics that start on Friday next week to August 11 and the Paralympic Games schedule from August 28 to September 8.

That aside, Talanta Hela Initiative, which was one of Namwamba and Kenya Kwanza government’s initiatives, is something that should be upheld owing to its nobility to build the country's sports from the grassroots.

One would attribute Harambee Junior Starlets qualification for the 2024 World Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup in June to the initiative.

Kenya cannot afford to drop the ball in its preparations to co-host the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in October and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with Tanzania and Uganda.

The ongoing construction of Talanta Sports City at Jamhuri Park and the renovations of the Moi International Sports Centre and the Nyayo National Stadium must be completed on time and to international standards.