Fight public sector graft and improve efficiency

A major obligation of the government is to provide basic services to citizens. However, the public service is severely broken and cannot guarantee efficiency.

Taxpayers are forced to cough up bribes to access services they are entitled to. The deliberate chaos in the delivery of public services is meant to enable the milking of these hapless and helpless people.

Often, public servants humiliate and dehumanise their fellow Kenyans seeking these services. The people trooping daily to government offices for services often return home frustrated and dejected. Public servants should earn their pay by diligently serving the people instead of abetting the denial of the dignity of a functioning system.

A seven-month Nation investigation has revealed widespread rot, as government services literally grind to a halt. There are several areas where the great expectations have been dimmed.

The most notorious is the Immigration Department’s passport control centre at Nyayo House. This is the playground of corruption cartels. Applicants are told they can get passports within a week if they part with Sh15,000. Those who don’t have to wait for months. Corrupt immigration officials make a killing from providing a vital public service. It takes months to get a passport or national identity card and yet these taxpayers also pay for the applications. It is disappointing, as the government is supposed to guarantee the provision of these services and vital documents.

Huduma Centres, once billed as one-stop government service outlets and a game changer in service delivery, are largely in the grip of a corruption network. Another area crying out for attention is the public healthcare system. Patients are neglected in crowded wards in public hospitals.

Also bearing the brunt of the endemic public service graft is the Pensions Department. Retired civil servants have to deal with the den of corruption in the Pensions Department. Pensioners literally beg for their dues after working so hard for years.