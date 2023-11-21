Fight new malaria threat

Malaria is a big public health challenge for the country despite the concerned efforts by the government, organisations, communities and individuals to eradicate the killer disease. Its persistence jeopardises the achievement of sustainable development goals.

The strategy to reduce malaria infections and deaths by 75 per cent by this year was expected to use up Sh62 billion in five years. Today, 70 per cent of the population is still at risk of disease with 4,000 deaths annually, mostly of children.

Climate change and farming practices like deforestation increase malaria incidence. Kenya has, significantly, halved prevalence over the past decade, says the Zero Malaria Campaign Coalition (ZMCC). But a lot more needs to be done.

A more practical and effective step in curbing the spread of malaria is intensifying the clearing of bushes and draining of pools of stagnant water, especially in the rural areas, as well as sewers and drains in towns, in which mosquitoes breed.

The recent approval of a malaria vaccine is also a welcome effort, together with the distribution of mosquito nets to households in 28 targeted counties next year.

However, there is now a new threat: A deadly mosquito species that can transmit two major parasites has arrived from Ethiopia and is likely to fuel malaria infections, especially in the northern region, experts have warned. The species has also been found in Turkana and Marsabit counties. This being in the key land transport corridor, it could spread further.

The mosquito species can survive in urban and man-made environments—unlike the one that primarily breeds in water bodies in rural areas. It is also resistant to insecticides used in public health, making it difficult to control.