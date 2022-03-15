Fight money laundering

Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

Kenya’s credentials in the fight against money laundering are under watch and the authorities must up their game to stay on the right side of the global financial system. Two weeks ago, the US State Department pointed out loopholes in Kenya’s fight against money laundering campaigns. It said although its enforcement regimes are legally sound, the authorities lack the resources and will to enforce them with some rogue officers even tipping suspects to move assets before a planned seizure.

