Fight money laundering

Kenya’s credentials in the fight against money laundering are under watch and the authorities must up their game to stay on the right side of the global financial system. Two weeks ago, the US State Department pointed out loopholes in Kenya’s fight against money laundering campaigns. It said although its enforcement regimes are legally sound, the authorities lack the resources and will to enforce them with some rogue officers even tipping suspects to move assets before a planned seizure.

Next month, a regional watchdog, Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG), is also expected to release an evaluation report on Kenya’s fight against illicit financial flows and terrorism financing amid concerns about loosely regulated mobile money platforms.

The interlinked nature of global financial systems means that countries have a collective responsibility to safeguard the integrity of the shared platforms. The spotlight is on the country and we must keep in step with the international community, whose main aim is to protect the stability and integrity of the global financial system. A lot of effort has been made by the global community to cut off funding for terrorists and other criminals and reversing the gains through clumsy mistakes like weak enforcement of regulations may isolate Kenya.

The country should empower law enforcers to investigate and prosecute money laundering-related cases in addition to tracing and confiscating property that is the proceeds of corruption. The authorities should also increase vigilance on financial systems. That can be done through partnerships with financial institutions locally and internationally to ensure that funds handled are not part of money-laundering schemes. That would entail verification of the origin of large sums, monitoring suspicious activities and reporting cash transactions that exceeded set transaction limits.