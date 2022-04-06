Fight gender violence

There have been some tangible gains in the national campaign against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in recent years. One is increased awareness that this crime, which is rampant, needs to be fought. Some of the victims have been killed and others maimed in their homes by spouses or people close to them.

Survivors of SGBV often lack help, hence the need for effective law enforcement, access to shelter away from abusive homes and financial support. The government has not only recognised this as a serious problem but also come out to fight it by, for instance, establishing gender desks at police stations. However, how effective they are is a matter that calls for review.

At the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was an increase in SGBV and human rights activists have accused the government of doing “too little too late”. The latest statistics indicate that 41 per cent of women have reported having experienced physical or sexual violence from their husbands or partners.

This menace is real. That is why the private SGBV shelter providers’ call for a law on safe houses makes sense. They see this as being pivotal in regulating their work. Registered as charitable organisations, they depend on well-wishers to offer legal, medical and psychosocial support to survivors.

The 54 members of the National Shelters Network believe a regulatory framework will enable them to secure funding, especially from the National Government Affirmative Action Fund. Also needed are legislative, policy and other measures to set standards and enhance access to such shelters.