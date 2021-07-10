Fight drug abuse in schools

  • Many young lives have been wrecked by substance abuse, with a high incidence of cases across the country.
  • This explains why Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha is giving this grave matter serious attention.

Drug and substance abuse poses a serious challenge, especially in secondary schools and colleges. However, there are cases where primary school pupils have also been found to indulge in drugs. Many young lives have been wrecked by substance abuse, with a high incidence of cases across the country.

