Fight drug abuse in schools

Drug and substance abuse poses a serious challenge, especially in secondary schools and colleges. However, there are cases where primary school pupils have also been found to indulge in drugs. Many young lives have been wrecked by substance abuse, with a high incidence of cases across the country.

This explains why Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha is giving this grave matter serious attention. The government has come up with a new seven-point strategy in its war against drug abuse in schools.

Ironically, the effort to detect and prevent drug abuse has been hampered by the tendency to stigmatise and discriminate against youths abusing drugs. This discourages those already addicted to the drugs from coming out and seeking help.

At the point where the lives of the addicts have been ravaged, it becomes more of a medical problem and the young addicts should be identified and encouraged to seek help. The new government plan addresses key issues, including punishment. School managers must opt for corrective instead of punitive actions.

Prevent drug abuse

Instead of merely identifying those abusing drugs and expelling them, teachers and school managers are being encouraged to come up with more comprehensive measures to help roll back the menace.

Prof Magoha is right in calling out parents for not doing enough to prevent drug abuse by their children. Some are quick to blame teachers and yet the evil takes root during holidays when they do not pay much attention to what their children are doing. This is a complex social challenge that calls for close co-operation between teachers, parents and the local administration.