Fight corruption to save funds for development

The story that is often told is that the government is cash-strapped and unable to meet its key financial obligations. Therefore, the authorities either rush to impose all manner of taxes on an already overburdened citizenry or liberally borrow and end up struggling with a mounting debt burden.However, what has become increasingly apparent over the years is the wanton wastage of taxpayers’ funds. The government collects taxes and blows the funds on the conveniences of the leaders and their cronies or other well-connected people. The time has come for the people to demand that government clear the air on this filthy wastefulness.It is shocking to learn, for example, that 10 of the 11 diesel-powered trains imported from Spain in a nearly Sh2 billion deal have stalled, throwing the public funds down the drain. The investment in the locomotives three years ago has never yielded any returns.The officials involved in the deal ignored sound advice from senior management and seasoned engineers at the Kenya Railways Corporation, who had raised doubts on the quality of the trains. This is a clear case of a deal where the government did not get value for money, but it is not the only public rip-off engineered by officials for their selfish gain.Questions have been raised as to why the country went for old diesel trains at a time when neighbours Ethiopia and Tanzania have modernised their railways by going electric.In 2021, then President Uhuru Kenyatta stunned by revealing that the country loses Sh2 billion daily to graft, and it has been confirmed to be true. Corruption is deeply entrenched in the country and has been synonymous with politics and the public sector since independence more than 60 years ago.This hampers access to essential services such as water, education and healthcare, with bribery and extortion as some of the most common forms. As the trains scam has confirmed, it is through public procurement that the government suffers the worst corruption scandals. Unless corruption is eradicated, funds will continue to be diverted from development programmes to line the pockets of a few crooks