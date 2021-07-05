Fight banking fraud

  • Fraud is often carried out after taking charge of dead people’s account details — as happened in the Absa Kenya case, in which Sh18 million was stolen.
  • Between April and May 2019, Absa Kenya received 20 cheques purportedly issued by a client who had died.

Fraud has always been a major challenge for the commercial banks, through which a lot of money is stolen. It is, in most cases, made possible through collusion with bank staff, using their insider knowledge to enable their accomplices to lay their hands on other people’s money. The banks often prefer to deal with the thieves internally, worried about the threat to their reputations.

