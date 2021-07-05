Fight banking fraud

Fraud has always been a major challenge for the commercial banks, through which a lot of money is stolen. It is, in most cases, made possible through collusion with bank staff, using their insider knowledge to enable their accomplices to lay their hands on other people’s money. The banks often prefer to deal with the thieves internally, worried about the threat to their reputations.

It is on the confidence that people have in the banks’ ability to safeguard their money that the industry thrives. Taking the fight to the fraudsters and exposing the rampant crime is a means for the banks to demonstrate their ability to do their core business, which is looking after their clients’ money.

Fraud is often carried out after taking charge of dead people’s account details — as happened in the Absa Kenya case, in which Sh18 million was stolen. Between April and May 2019, Absa Kenya received 20 cheques purportedly issued by a client who had died. The bank honoured the payments after they were approved at the various levels, and there was no suspicion until a whistleblower raised the red flag.

Banking fraud is a common crime that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has been grappling with. A recent case is that of a businessman and a pastor who allegedly transacted Sh2.8 million through mobile banking weeks after they had died and been buried.

Technology, which has eased bank transactions through mobile and internet banking, also presents a grave challenge to fighting the vice. This calls for extra-vigilance in the banking industry as insider collusion is a driving force in this crime.

It is laudable that Absa promptly acted on the information given by a whistleblower, leading to the sacking of the managers believed to have abetted it.