Fight bad liquor, not trade

The Tharaka-Nithi County government has denied liquor licences to half of this year’s applicants. The reasons cited for the decision include the proximity of bars and nightclubs to schools and residences.

The fight against alcoholism needs the support of all, given the many lives and families that overindulgence in (illicit) brews has ruined, leaving innocent children bearing the brunt of bad choices. Irresponsible consumption of liquor among the youth has been particularly worrying.

That said, the downside of the recent crackdowns, especially in the Mt Kenya region, is that they create loopholes for corruption with licensing officers hiding behind the war on illicit liquor to harass innocent traders and extort bribes. The crackdowns have led to the closure of many compliant businesses, mostly after their owners resisted unfairness. Needless to say, that kills jobs and has a deleterious effect on the economy.

It is, therefore, crucial for the authorities to exercise caution and uphold their responsibility to strike a balance between protecting lives and safeguarding livelihoods. Instead of targeting legitimate traders, they should focus their efforts on cracking down on the production and distribution of illicit liquors.

By directing resources towards identifying and apprehending those involved in the illegal trade, law enforcement agencies can effectively address the root causes of alcohol-related problems. This nuanced approach would ensure that responsible and law-abiding businesses are not unduly affected while combating dangerous unregulated alcoholic beverages.